A rendering of the Great Room at the Interport apartment community. Credit: Greystar Real Estate Partners / PRNewswire.

US-based real estate developer Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a residential development in Austin, Texas, US.

The residential community project, named Interport, is located within a mile of Tesla‘s gigafactory and global headquarters.

Interport, a garden-style community, will feature 396 apartment units in studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans that range from 609 to 1,548ft² in area.

Each unit will feature stainless steel appliances and other fine touches.

The community will have a large central park that will include a pet park as well as a pool, outdoor kitchen and lounge area, a pickleball court and a fitness lawn.

Greystar Real Estate Partners director of development Alex Perkins said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring Interport to the Del Valle neighbourhood, an area of Austin that has an immense need for housing.

“The community itself will feature a large clubhouse with indoor-outdoor fitness and coworking spaces. Given the community’s proximity to Tesla’s Headquarters, sustainability and ample green space were major driving forces behind the design. This area is ripe for growth, and we are excited to help pave the path for other major developments to come.”

The clubhouse has been designed in collaboration with Meeks Partners and Michael Hsu’s Office of Architecture.

It will feature interior spaces, such as an indoor-outdoor coworking study space and library, clubrooms, and a gym designed by Technogym.

Furthermore, the community will provide EV chargers.

The community is expected to begin preleasing in late 2023, with the first units delivered in early 2024.