The apartments will be offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options. Credit: Greystar/PRNewswire.

Real estate companies Greystar and FCP have provided a construction update for the new riverfront Edgewater Phase Two apartment community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US.

The community is being built using a sustainable modular construction method and will be completed in the second quarter of this year.

The community features 180 apartments with floorplans available in studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom options.

Located near the Schuylkill River Trail, the community has access to a wide range of recreational opportunities and scenic vantage points.

With rents set at $1,700 per month, the options will range from 435ft² to 1,035ft².

Apartments will be equipped with an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, a tile backsplash, a built-in storage/media cabinet, and an integral light vanity mirror.

The community will offer amenities, including a fitness centre, yoga studio, courtyard pool, co-working lounge, billiards room, package locker, outdoor grill and lounge space, roof deck, business centre, and more.

FCP development management vice-president Ross Magette said: “FCP is thrilled to enter the last phase of construction for Edgewater II, a modern and welcoming addition to the Edgewater community.

“Utilising a well-established and proven modular technology, residents in this building will enjoy quieter living in a high-quality building knowing that their homes were built with a minimal carbon footprint.

“Construction completion will represent the culmination of several years of work on this project with Alterra Property Group, who led the sourcing of the modules and the execution of the construction.”