The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria launched the $825m casino in 2013. Credit: Kvnga on Unsplash.

Graton Resort & Casino, a facility owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, has broken ground on the expansion project of the Rohnert Park resort, California, US.

The estimated value of this expansion project is $1bn, reported North Bay Business Journal.

Construction on the new parking structure with solar panels has already commenced.

Additionally, several expansion projects for the casino resort are planned in the near future, including an additional hotel wing and an expanded casino floor.

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria launched the $825m casino on its 254-acre reservation in 2013, featuring 3,000 slot machines, 144 blackjack, poker and baccarat tables, and multiple eateries.

A projected future extension of the casino floor will add around 144,000ft², 2,000 of the most recent slot machines, a new poker area, and a new high-limit zone.

Furthermore, it will include a new five-storey hotel wing with more than 200 guest rooms, a 28,000ft² rooftop restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating areas, a theatre with a seating capacity of 3,500, and a five-level parking area equipped with solar panels and charging stations for EVs.

Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Tribal chairman Greg Sarris was quoted by World Casino News as saying: “This is an exciting day, and we’re thrilled to begin construction.

“The expansion reflects our consistent mission to provide the highest quality guest experience at Graton Resort & Casino.

“We’ve been working on these plans for several years, and we’re excited to create new job opportunities here in Sonoma County.”

US-based architectural and interior design company Bergman Walls & Associates is the architect of the project. SMC Contracting, also based in the US, will serve as the general contractor.