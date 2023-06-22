The project is set to be completed in June 2026. Credit: Karsten Würth via Unsplash.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has awarded a $48m contract to construction company Granite for a Highway 101 section reconstruction known as the Montecito project, in Santa Barbara County, California, US.

This project falls under Granite’s construction manager/general contractor (CMGC) contract for the overall Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

The company was selected as the CMGC for the development in December 2018.

The remaining segments of the project have an estimated construction contract value of approximately $195m.

Segment 4D North is the fourth mainline segment awarded to Granite under the CMGC contract.

The company aims to reconstruct 10.9 miles of Highway 101.

The first mainline segment of 4A in Carpinteria was completed last year while segments 4C and 4B are currently in progress and set to be finished in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

This contract reinforces Granite’s ongoing involvement in improving infrastructure and transportation systems in the region, contributing to the development and efficiency of California’s highways.

Granite regional operations vice-president Larry Camilleri said: “Our work will increase mobility for the community by adding a peak-hour Hov [high-occupancy vehicle] lane in each direction of travel and improve multiple elements of Highway 101 through Montecito, CA [California].

“This project is another step to help alleviate the rush-hour traffic coming into and leaving Santa Barbara and we are excited to deliver this important project for Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County communities surrounding the project.”

The project is scheduled to commence this month and be completed in June 2026.