The project is valued at $29m. Credit: Granite/Business Wire.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has awarded a contract to construction company Granite to widen a section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, California, US.

The contract is valued at approximately $29m.

It will be funded by the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC) using various funds, including Local Measure D-Highway Corridor funds, Senate Bill 1 grants, as well as discretionary funds.

Granite has added the contract to its fourth quarter of 2022, which comprises its committed and awarded projects.

The scope of the project includes the construction of four retaining walls, one soldier pile retaining wall, and a 650ft-long box girder pedestrian bridge over Highway 1 at Chanticleer Avenue.

The express motorway widening will cover both directions of Highway 1 from Soquel Avenue to 41st Avenue in Capitola, with an additional lane of travel in each direction that will be added to the existing earth median.

The company plans to use 27,000 tonnes (t) of subbase and base from nearby plants and 18,600t of hot-mix asphalt from its Salinas Hot Plant.

Granite’s regional operations vice-president Brent Fogg said: “We are committed to minimising the impact on the local community and will work closely with Caltrans to ensure that any necessary lane closures or detours are clearly communicated to the public in advance, and that all construction activities are carried out with the utmost care and attention to safety.

“Granite is proud to contribute to the development of Santa Cruz County’s infrastructure. We have a long-standing commitment to safety and excellence and will bring this dedication to every aspect of the project.”

The project is scheduled to commence in May 2023 and be completed by December next year.