Goodstone Living has awarded a contract to construction contractor McAleer & Rushe to construct a build-to-rent residential scheme in Leith, Edinburgh, UK.

The contract involves the construction of 338 homes for Goodstone Living’s next-generation residential scheme.

The homes under the project, Dockside, will be spread across four apartment blocks on the 2.5-acre site.

Dockside is a waterfront scheme designed by 3DReid Architects.

Besides panoramic views, the project will offer amenities such as a rooftop lounge and dining space, a co-working space, and a fitness facility.

This project will also feature 1.3 acres of new public realm space, including pocket parks and a publicly accessible boardwalk that will link the Albert Docks, which is the historic industrial Docklands in the North of Leith, with Ocean Terminal, a shopping, dining and leisure destination situated next to the development.

The development team of Goodstone has re-engineered the project, which was bought last year, to completely electrify the project with an air source heat pump in each apartment.

There are also plans to allow community groups and businesses to use some available commercial spaces.

Goodstone Living construction director Lee Hawkins said: “Once completed, Dockside will help address the severe shortage of high-quality rental housing in Edinburgh sustainably and deliver £2m worth of social value to the local economy, including 60 local jobs, during construction.

“We have focused on local sourcing of materials and alternatives to cement to achieve at least a 30% reduction in embodied carbon. A full redesign of the scheme, which will be fully electrified once operational, will enable us to cut operational carbon by more than 50%, meaning Dockside will be one of Scotland’s most sustainable residential developments.”

McAleer & Rushe contracts director Shane McCullagh said: “Goodstone and McAleer & Rushe share a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we operate, and Dockside is clear evidence of that in action.

“There is synergy between our community and skills approach and Goodstone’s social value strategy, both of which are grounded in principles of socio-economic elevation, environmental protection and sustainability. We will be delivering the project in a way that has long-lasting benefits for residents and local people, and we look forward to getting on site.”