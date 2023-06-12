The development is expected to be complete in early 2025. Credit: GMI.

GMI Construction Group has commenced work on a new student accommodation project in James Street, York, UK.

The company has secured a £22m contract for the construction of a 303-bed building following York-based S Harrison Developments receiving planning approval for student use last year.

The project began after the developer reached an agreement for forward funding with Singapore-based Q Investment Partners.

The four-storey building will include 108 individual studio rooms, as well as 195 cluster bedrooms with shared living and dining rooms.

A cinema, shared working space, gym, laundry room and common room area will be covered by the ground floor.

External works consist of parking spaces and a cycle store.

The project is being designed by CSP Architects from the city and also features landscaped areas including a pocket park on the south east corner of the site.

The new project is expected to address the shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in York and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The project will be managed by the Prestige Student Living brand of Homes for Students upon its completion.

GMI Yorkshire divisional managing director Andrew Hurcomb said: “GMI has a strong track record of delivering student accommodation across the North of England and the Midlands.

“The James Street development is in an ideal location given its within walking distance of two universities and will help York confirm its position as a top study destination by expanding the range of quality facilities available for students.”