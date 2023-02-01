Ground being broken on the £24m student accommodation scheme in Birmingham. Credit: GMI Construction

GMI Construction Group has broken ground on a £24m student accommodation project for developer Alumno, in Birmingham, UK.

This is the third project that GMI Construction has undertaken for Alumno following schemes in Manchester and Leeds.

Glenn Howells Architects has been appointed to provide design services for the new building, which will feature a combination of cluster beds and single occupancy studio rooms for 167 residents.

The project is anticipated to finish in time for the 2024 student intake.

Once developed, this scheme will accommodate the growing number of students attending local universities and the city’s dental hospital.

GMI Construction Group joint divisional managing director Gareth Jones said: “We have built a close relationship with our long-standing client Alumno, and we continue to develop an extensive understanding of their requirements with each project we collaborate on. Within walking distance of the universities and dental hospital, this will be a landmark construction for the Stirchley District of Birmingham, and once complete, it will be a big boost for the area.

“It is the third project we have undertaken in collaboration with Alumno, having last year completed the Church Inn development in Manchester as well as working alongside them on the Whitelock Street scheme in Leeds. We’re proud to add another project to our growing portfolio in conjunction with Alumno, and it is a development which underlines our versatility in constructing a wide range of builds.”

With the use brickwork and terracotta, the building will mimic a host of prominent local landmarks, such as the red-brick Selly Park Church and Dogpool Lane Hotel.

The project will feature an enhanced retail space and a better public space. The site’s original post office and newsagent outlet will be relocated close by during the construction period.

The location of the building is close to train, bus, and bicycle networks.

Alumno managing director David Campbell said: “Our development will improve the local area visually, provide an economic boost to local businesses, and deliver much-needed accommodation for Birmingham’s student population.

“As with all our developments, we have worked closely with the surrounding community and local authority to ensure the scheme enhances this vibrant area.”