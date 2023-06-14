The project is set to become operational in 2026 and create approximately 1,700 jobs as a result of the opening. Credit: Roberto Sorin via Unsplash.

General Motors (GM) and Samsung SDI have announced plans to construct a large-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery cell plant in Indiana, US.

The facility is a joint venture (JV) between the two companies and will be located near New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and Indiana 2 with a focus on manufacturing high-nickel prismatic and cylindrical battery cells.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2024 and support more than 1,000 jobs during the building process.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of 30GWh.

The JV was announced in April, with a proposed investment of more than $3bn.

Samsung SDI president and CEO Yoonho Choi said: “Through establishment of a battery joint venture with GM, we are grateful that Samsung SDI can contribute to boosting the economy of Indiana and creating new jobs here.

“Securing Indiana as a strong foothold together with GM, Samsung SDI will supply products featuring the highest level of safety and quality in a bid to help the US move forward to an era of electric vehicles.”

The facility is scheduled to become operational in 2026 and is expected to generate approximately 1,700 jobs.

GM and LG Energy Solution are also involved in the construction of a $2.6bn battery plant in Michigan, which is set to open in 2024, as well as other projects across the US with the likes of Ohio and Tennessee.

The US Energy Department has approved a $2.5bn loan for the GM-LG Energy Ultium Cells JV, which has demonstrated support for this project.

GM plans to construct 400,000 EVs in North America from 2022 through mid-2024.

This will increase capacity up to one million units per year in North America in 2025.