River Grand Residencies will be located next to the Rio Grande bike trail and is less than two miles away from a nearby resort city. Credit: GSpics/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Glenwood Springs Town Planners and Council has given its approval to start the construction of Garfield County’s multifamily development in Colorado, US.

Known as River Grand Residences, the development will be situated at 2525 S Grand Avenue on the Roaring Fork River. It is located next to the Rio Grande Trail bike path and is 1.5 miles from the downtown resort city of Glenwood Springs.

North Mountain Partners’ Brian Wilson along with Peter Wells are spearheading the project. Move Matter Architects is responsible for the interior and exterior designs.

Wilson said: “Peter and I follow the path of development done right. This includes working with our architectural team, Move Matter Architects, and involving the Roaring Fork Conservancy in the design process to ensure we were mitigating any potential river shore impacts.”

Construction on the project, which is Garfield County’s first in ten years, will start later this year.

The 17-unit multifamily project will offer three-bedroom/3.5-bath floor plan options ranging from 1,956ft² to 2,627ft².

Offering views of Mount Sopris, the homes come with rooftop decks, elevator options, and private garages.

Corey Crocker, the lead broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton and River Grand Residences said: “River Grand Residences represent a remarkable new offering for Glenwood professionals and those wanting a ‘lock and leave’ lifestyle.

“The project presents an option for the Colorado lifestyle at a price point well below comparable offerings in mid-valley. I think the response in this market given the current inventory, will be robust.”