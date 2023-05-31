Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and complete by April 2024. Credit: Jerome Monta via Unsplash.

Port operator Peel Ports Group has contracted construction company Glencar to carry out the construction of a new warehouse facility at the Port of Liverpool, UK.

The Alexandra Dock Multi-User Warehouse (MUW) will be built at Alexandra Dock and is set to become the company’s largest single investment in warehousing this year.

The 400m warehouse will handle and store various types of cargo at the port.

It will have the capacity to store both unitised and non-unitised commodities requiring indoor storage.

In addition, the facility will feature 300m of quayside and advanced cranes to optimise vessel discharge as part of the development.

The new warehouse aims to maximise storage volumes and discharge performance, as well as facilitate fast turnaround times for heavy goods vehicles.

Peel Ports Group chief operating officer David Huck said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing the construction for this major purpose-built space at the Port of Liverpool.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for warehousing, and this huge new facility provides an opportunity for new customers looking for capacity to grow their business, as well as allowing existing customers the chance to expand their operational capacity at the port.

“This also represents a very important milestone for Peel Ports Group, enhancing both our warehousing and distribution offerings while enabling more sustainable port-centric solutions.

“We’ve long argued the benefits of the Port of Liverpool’s central location, and this new facility will also provide real cost, carbon and congestion supply chain benefits to the market.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and completed by April 2024.