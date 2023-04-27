The project is anticipated to complete in early 2025. Credit: Glencar Construction.

Construction company Glencar has secured the contract to construct the new LHR21 facility for Vantage Data Centres at their second London Campus near Heathrow Airport, UK.

The 194,000ft² data centre will hold data processing equipment such as telecommunications and computers for companies and industries offering online data services.

Glencar’s data centre team is preparing to begin construction at the 1.2-acre site. The project is anticipated to complete in early 2025.

Glencar has also collaborated with UK-based construction company Essex Services Group (ESG) as part of the Contractor Alliance to deliver LHR21.

The facility will include electrical equipment designed to be as efficient and reliable as possible, along with modern, climate-independent cooling systems.

Glencar Construction CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Securing this project with Vantage Data Centres is a real milestone for Glencar as we enter the data centre space.

“Many of our team have a wealth of experience in this sector but it is our first major scheme under the Glencar banner and Vantage has been an incredible partner since day one.

“Our involvement through the planning and pre-construction phase, coupled with our in-depth knowledge of highly specialist industrial, pharmaceutical, and temperature-controlled facilities such as this, has enabled us to bring forward an effective programme to deliver this scheme.

“We look forward to working with Vantage and getting started on-site in the coming weeks.”