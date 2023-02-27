The brick-clad residences will be spread over five buildings. Credit: Glenbrook.

UK-based real estate developer Glenbrook has secured approval for the construction of a £140m build-to-rent project at Kirkstall Road, Leeds, UK.

The project, featuring 618-apartment units, will be located on the banks of River Aire.

More than half of the 5.1-acre area will be allocated for public open space, including a new riverside park.

Completing the riverbank nearby, the brick-clad residences will be spread over five buildings.

Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher designs the project.

It will feature over 10,000ft² of amenity space, including a residents’ lounge, a co-working space and a gym, 6,000ft² of private exterior terraces and 3,800ft² of commercial area.

Glenbrook senior development manager Daniel Roberts said: “We identified this prominent former brownfield site as having huge potential, and achieving planning will enable us to deliver a highly sustainable scheme which will act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Kirkstall Road.

“With planning now secured, we will be looking to commence work on site later this year.”

The project team comprises Avison Young for planning, Curtins for structural, Abacus Cost Management for costs, and Crookes Walker Consulting for MEP, reported Construction Enquirer.

Last December, the company secured approval from Leeds City Council in the UK to build two blocks of build-to-rent flats in the city centre.

This approval will see the development of 500 flats in Leeds across two blocks of 16 and 19 storeys.