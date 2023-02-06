The project intends to dedicate 150 acres to parks, pathways, and open space. Credit: Geosam Capital / ACCESSWIRE.

US-based developer Geosam Capital has announced plans for a new mixed-use project in Henry County, Georgia, US.

The Grove is a 1,280-acre project to be developed in north Hampton, off Highway 19/41.

It is expected to have nearly 7,000 residential units, including single-family, townhouse, and multifamily buildings, to accommodate a wide range of residents.

The project will feature two million square feet of commercial space, including retail, lodging, and office spaces.

Geosam intends to evaluate the viability of various uses, including building sound stages and production facilities.

In addition to offering housing and commercial spaces, the project will allocate 150 acres to parks, pathways, and open spaces, establishing a link between residential and commercial purposes. On land donated by Geosam, a new fire department and police precinct are also proposed to be built.

By the middle of the year, Geosam intends to have secured zoning and land entitlements. It is working closely with Henry County and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Following approval, infrastructure improvement plans will advance, with the project slated to break ground as early as 2024.

The lakeside community is planned to be mainly developed by Geosam, with a scope for new commercial and residential partners to join.

Within The Grove, Geosam anticipates the involvement of several local and national home builders.

A master architectural committee has been proposed to supervise the multiple architectural influences across the project while keeping a uniform character.

Geosam Capital division president Brett Embry said: “The Grove is an exciting project, not only for us at Geosam, but for Henry County. With a development of this size, it brings a lot of business to the area, creating new job opportunities, new economic growth and providing considerable benefits to the local economy and fiscal benefits to the local government.

“It’s not just about the growth of business to us, we take pride in designing communities for the community itself. In planning the development of The Grove, we focused heavily on putting connectivity and pedestrian access at the forefront, giving a fresh take on new urbanism. We hope that The Grove will provide a new lifestyle destination spot to the residents of Henry County where they are able to live, work and play for years to come.”