Image: The project is set to be implemented in 26 months. Credit: JPxG/ commons.wikimedia.org.

General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) has signed a €1.19bn ($1.3bn) contract with an Egyptian-Qatari consortium for the construction of the Zliten power station.

Located in Zliten, Murqub, Libya, the power station will feature six units, which will be provided by Siemens Energy.

The gas-powered power station will have a production capacity of 1,044MW.

It will be developed by a partnership between Elsewedy Electric Egypt and Urbacon Trading and Contracting, which is a subsidiary of Qatar-based company UCC Holding.

According to GECOL, the project aligns with the company’s aim to improve the overall state of the national network and increase production capacity in line with energy demand.

This power project is a component of Urbacon Holding’s strategy for international expansion, according to a LinkedIn post by UCC Holding.

The contract-signing event took place in the presence of Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

It was signed by UCC Holding managing director Ramez Alkayyat and GECOL chairman Mohammed Al Mashai.

State-owned Libyan News Agency quoted GECOL chairman Mohammed Al Mashai as saying: “The company’s plan includes many areas of maintenance of transmission lines, major overhauls, and the construction of new stations, including those for southern Tripoli and the Zliten emergency station, and that all these efforts aim to network stability.”

The project is set to be implemented in 26 months.