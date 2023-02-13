Rendering of the new biogas plant in Götene. Credit: Gasum/ Cision.

Nordic energy company Gasum has begun the construction of a new biogas plant project in Götene, Sweden, following the receipt of final construction permits.

The facility is expected to produce 120GWh of liquefied biogas (LBG) annually from early 2025 onwards. Biogas is a completely renewable and sustainable fuel from various types of organic waste.

Furthermore, the plant will process approximately 400,000t of feedstock annually. It will mainly use manure as feedstock drawn from the local agriculture sector.

Manure is a feedstock that can turn biogas from a low-carbon to a carbon-negative fuel. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions when used in vehicles.

Along with producing energy, the facility will generate 350,000t of eco-friendly fertilisers, which will be given back to farmers who provide the feedstock.

As against fossil fertilisers, recycled fertilisers feature organic matter, which is significant for preserving the growing conditions and maintaining the weather resistance of farmlands.

For the Götene facility, Gasum is investing around €54m, of which €15m is a grant from the Klimatklivet investment programme of the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

It is the first in a series of five large-scale biogas plants that the company plans to build in Sweden in the coming years.

The other sites where the company plans to build the biogas plants are Kalmar, Borlänge, Hörby, and Sjöbo.

The company is also planning to build a biogas plant close to Trondheim in Norway.

Gasum project development & execution head Erik Woode said: “We are extremely happy to be proceeding with this project in Götene because, in the last couple of years, we have seen interest in biogas intensify in the Nordic countries, as well as across the whole of Europe.

“The Götene biogas plant will be the first step in Gasum’s ambitious plan for increasing the availability of renewable energy to our customers whether they are in the traffic, industry or maritime segment.”