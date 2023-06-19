The project also includes expanding the A4019 Tewkesbury Road and a new road linking the A4019 to the B4634 in west Cheltenham. Credit: Matt Seymour on Unsplash.

Galliford Try has signed an early contractor involvement agreement with Gloucestershire County Council in the UK to design improvements to junction 10 of the M5 motorway, close to Cheltenham.

The project is being financed through the council’s bid to the UK Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund for £249m ($318.74m).

Once the planning is approved, the project will add a new slip road to the M5 southbound and a new slip road off the M5 northbound that will create an all-movements signalised junction.

Besides offering access in all directions, the new junction taps housing and employment opportunities at sites proposed for development including west and north-west Cheltenham.

The contract comes following several major project awards recently for the Highways team in the Local Authority sector, which is an important market for Galliford Try’s Sustainable Growth Strategy.

Galliford Try’s Highways Business managing director David Lowery said: “We are delighted and honoured to deliver this significantly important major infrastructure project.

“This is a great opportunity to work with Gloucestershire County Council, a customer that is passionate about tackling the climate challenge head on, as well as creating enhanced connectivity between communities, a passion we are very much aligned too.

“This opportunity truly plays to our strengths to work collaboratively in integrated project teams to drive value early in the process and ensure the project delivers on its strategic outcomes.”

Gloucestershire County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Planning and Councillor David Gray said: “We are delighted to award the design contract to Galliford Try. We are confident that their expertise and experience will ensure the successful delivery of this crucial element of the project.

“Their approach to health and safety, programme, carbon and social value aspirations demonstrates a strong alignment to the council’s own values and behaviours.”