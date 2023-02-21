The reservoir is expected to have a holding capacity of approximately 8.7 billion litres of water. Credit: Makalu / Pixabay.

Future Water MJJV Limited has been appointed by utility company Portsmouth Water to construct the Havant Thicket Reservoir in southern Hampshire, UK.

The Future Water MJJV Limited is a joint venture firm of civil engineering companies Mackley and Jones Bros.

The contract is valued at worth £167m.

Havant Thicket Reservoir is claimed to be the first water storage reservoir to be built on a large scale in the UK since the 1980s.

Last year, Ward & Burke Construction received the £41m pipeline installation work for this project.

Portsmouth Water CEO Bob Taylor said: “This is a major milestone for the Havant Thicket Reservoir project, and we are delighted to have these two exceptional contractors delivering the scheme.

“We were highly impressed by the proposals put forward by Future Water MJJV and Ward & Burke during the tender process, with both companies being able to call upon vastly experienced teams with strong track records in successfully delivering major infrastructure.

“We look forward to working closely with both companies to progress and complete this environmentally-led project on time and within budget.

“This includes honouring our commitment to leave a really positive legacy by creating opportunities for local employment and skills development through the reservoir scheme.”

Future Water director Ben Hamer said: “Future Water is delighted to have been selected by Portsmouth Water to deliver this critical piece of water infrastructure for the Southeast of England. As a regional company, legacy projects such as this are central to the values of our staff and stakeholders.”

The project is expected to finish in 2029.

Upon completion, the reservoir is expected to have a holding capacity of approximately 8.7 billion litres of water.

It will have a daily water supply capacity of up to 21 million litres.

In addition, a new two-mile pipeline l,ely tunnelled, will be constructed to transfer extra water pumped from nearby Bedhampton Springs to Havant Thicket Reservoir during the winter season.

Furthermore, the pipeline will draw water from the reservoir to supply customers when required.

The reservoir was awarded formal planning permission in October 2021, and a subsequent planning application for the new pipeline is anticipated to be submitted in the third quarter of 2023.