The £305m framework will be active for four years. Credit: Sean Pollock via Unsplash.

Procurement organisation Fusion21 has appointed suppliers to its national refurbishment, construction, new build, and modular buildings framework.

The company has appointed 61 specialist businesses, of which 64% are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Appointed suppliers include J Tomlinson, Ammcass, Jackson Jackson & Sons, Apex Contractors, Kind & Company (Builders), Arc Group London, and the Lawtech Group.

The framework is valued at £305m and will be active for four years.

It includes a wide range of services, including internal and external refurbishment, construction, new build projects, and modular buildings.

By including a significant percentage of SMEs, Fusion21 aims to support smaller businesses and foster diversity within the industry.

This initiative provides opportunities for these companies to contribute to the construction sector while delivering on the needs of public sector organisations.

Fusion21 executive director of operations Peter Francis said: “Having responded to member and supply chain feedback, we have created a commercially efficient framework solution that will support the delivery of regeneration programmes, modernisation and upgrade works as well as the expansion of public sector estates.

“Fusion21 members accessing this compliant framework will benefit from support given by our technical procurement experts and an experienced supply chain, measurable efficiency savings, flexible call off options – including direct award and geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level – and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”