Fusion homes believes that Sasaki are fully qualified for this ambitious job. Credit: CNW Group/Fusion Homes.

Canada-based home builder Fusion Homes has chosen planning and design company Sasaki as the urban designer for the Guelph Innovation District (GID) in Ontario.

Fusion Homes has over 4,000 completed homes across Guelph and Kitchener in Canada, and Waterloo and London in the UK.

The company acquired GID in December 2021, which provided an opportunity to develop a sustainable and compact mixed-use community.

It aims to address housing supply challenges and generate jobs for the community.

The GID covers a 325-acre site that connects the South End and the historic downtown Guelph Core. It is bordered by Stone Road East, Victoria Road South, and the Eramosa River.

The new construction is expected to add more than 6,000 new inhabitants.

It will also bring benefits such as new business prospects, entertainment options, and recreational opportunities.

Sasaki has worked on projects like the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus in the US and the Monterrey Tec Innovation District, Mexico.

Fusion Homes CEO and founder Lee Piccoli said: “Sasaki’s holistic, interdisciplinary expertise and their commitment to sustainability, placemaking, and livability align perfectly with Fusion Homes’ vision for the Guelph Innovation District.

“We are excited to partner with them and our local experts to create a sustainable and innovative mixed-use development that aligns with the community’s goals and vision – while defying expectations through the use of cutting-edge sustainability technology and strategies.”