Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn has broken new ground on a $500m manufacturing plant in Kongara Kalan, outside Hyderabad in the Indian state of Telangana, reported Moneycontrol.

Once operational, the plant is expected to create 25,000 direct job opportunities in its initial phase of construction.

Hon Hai Precision Industry subsidiary Foxconn Interconnect Technology will immediately begin the construction of its manufacturing plant.

This facility will be constructed on a piece of 187-acre land that was recently acquired in Kongara Kalan.

The company is involved in the research, development, and production of connectors, cable assembly products for computers, precision cables, customer electronics, audio products, and automotive electronics.

It plans to commence operations at the plant in KK Park in nine months.

KK Park will leverage solar panels for green energy and LED lighting, and feature waste and rainwater collection systems.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Foxconn Interconnect Technology CEO Sidney Liu said: “This manufacturing plant will require significant investment, and it will enable us to better serve our customers, expand capabilities and create new opportunities for our team members.

“We encourage new people to join our team, and cannot wait to see new local talent to work with us.”

Foxconn chair Young Liu signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana state government in March this year for establishing an electronic manufacturing plant.