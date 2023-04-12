The new plant will manufacture iPhones. Credit: Arnel Hasanovic via Unsplash.

Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn may reportedly begin construction of a mobile phone manufacturing plant next month in Karnataka, India.

Located near Bengaluru International Airport, the plant will cover 300 acres and will manufacture iPhones.

It is claimed to be Foxconn’s largest mobile manufacturing unit in India.

According to the Karnataka state government, the plant is expected to provide employment for 50,000 people over five years.

Foxconn received clearance on its proposal for the project from the state high-level clearance committee (SHLC), which was headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month, according to a report in the Economic Times.

The $974.896m (Rs80bn) proposal featured a greenfield plant. It includes setting up an electronics manufacturing and assembly plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

In March 2023, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Foxconn and the Karnataka government, when a high-level delegation led by Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited the state.

In a letter to Bommai, Liu said: “It was great to note the infrastructure readiness timelines, the Government of Karnataka’s support for skilling and talent acquisition, and the availability of social infrastructure around the region where the plot is earmarked for the project.”

In a recent development, the Indian state of Telangana revealed that Foxconn would establish a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan Park, close to Hyderabad.