The joint venture will undertake design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder in the Netherlands. Credit: Fluor Corporation / Ballast Nedam / Business Wire.

Fluor has announced its joint venture (JV) with Ballast Nedam, ALSÉÉN, secured a contract with the Netherlands’ Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) to carry out design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder.

The joint venture team will be responsible for widening almost 25 miles (40km) of the current A27 motorway, repairing the Hooipolder junction, replacing the Merwede and Keizersveer bridges, and linking the roadway to the future Groote Haar business park in Gorinchem.

During the two-phase contract approach, two-thirds of the scope will be developed by the JV and Rijkswaterstaat to finalise the design in the project’s first phase, thereby enabling complete site investigations, finish design packages, advanced work packaging and negotiated subcontracts.

This approach will then lead to a better-refined scope of work, division of project risks and a second phase that is more predictable, stated Fluor.

Considered one of the ten busiest motorways in the Netherlands, over 100,000 vehicles drive on A27 daily.

The finished motorway is expected to ease traffic congestion significantly when finished.

Fluor’s infrastructure business president Shawn West said: “Fluor has more than 20 years of experience designing, building and maintaining sustainable infrastructure projects in the Netherlands.

“This is the first project in the region to use a new two-phase approach between the joint venture and Rijkswaterstaat to limit project risks. We expect this unique approach to result in better project outcomes and a more stable execution phase for all parties.”

Fluor stated that it would book its share of the $436m (€414m) contract in Q1 2023.

Preliminary work on the project is slated to commence this year, with completion anticipated from 2029 to 2031.

Following completion, Ballast Nedam and Fluor will take up highway maintenance for 15 years.