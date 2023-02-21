The net-zero emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex is expected to decarbonise about 20% of Dow’s global ethylene capacity. Credit: マクフライ 腰 / Pixabay.

US-based chemical company Dow has awarded a reimbursable contract to engineering company Fluor to deliver engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services and front-end engineering and design (FEED) for an emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Alberta, Canada.

The Alberta facility is claimed to become the world’s first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex.

Fluor will record this FEED contract in Q1 2023.

The firm expects further EPCM scope to be granted during 2023, subject to Dow’s board of directors taking a final investment decision.

Fluor Energy Solutions business group president Jim Breuer said: “We commend Dow for its leadership and commitment to decarbonise its global footprint, and we are pleased to work together with the company on this important project.

“Fluor’s expertise in the energy transition is helping clients across industries reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency.”

The net-zero emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex is expected to decarbonise about 20% of Dow’s global ethylene capacity while increasing its polyethene supply by around 15%.

Furthermore, the complex is anticipated to support approximately $1bn of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth across Dow’s value chain by the end of this decade.

The expanded project scope to be awarded this year comprises EPCM services for the ethane cracker and related utilities, electricity, and infrastructure and integrated project management team services for the full Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero initiative.