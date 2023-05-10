The proposals are part of a £4bn Victoria North residential-led regeneration, which aims to create 15,000 homes across Manchester in the next decade. Credit: Craig Davis via Unsplash.

A joint venture agreement between Far East Consortium (FEC) and Manchester City Council has resulted in proposed planning applications for development in the city’s Red Bank neighbourhood, England.

The two applications propose to build a total of up to 4,800 homes on 30 acres of largely brownfield land.

The proposals are part of a £4bn Victoria North masterplan residential-led regeneration, which aims to create 15,000 homes in the next decade across seven Manchester neighbourhoods.

The first application is for full planning permission authorisation that seeks to construct 1,550 homes over three plots on Dantzic Street in Manchester.

This scheme has been designed by architect Hawkins\Brown in partnership with Maccreanor Lavington’s Rotterdam studio, reported Place North West.

The second application is for an outline planning permission that proposes to deliver up to 3,250 new homes and over 160,000ft² of non-residential floor space in the area.

Team members for this project include Counter Context, TEP, WSP, Hoare Lea, Schulze+Grassov, and Optimised Environments, and the architect is Maccreanor Lavington.

FEC project director Hilary Brett said: “Red Bank is a unique area of the city, with the existing natural assets of the River Irk and St Catherine’s Wood, as well as being home to some fantastic businesses in the railway arches.

“There is huge opportunity to enhance what already exists and to create a vibrant neighbourhood.

“We want to integrate and reconnect Red Bank with the city centre to transform the area into a desirable place to live and visit.

“Our proposals are the outcome of over 18 months of design development and community engagement, and we hope the plans are positively received.”