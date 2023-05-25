The community is expected to be available for interested residents in 2024. Credit: FaverGray/PRNewswire.

FaverGray has broken ground on a luxury multifamily community known as The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek in Niceville, Florida, US.

The community is being built for developer MH Deer Moss Creek.

Located at 1000 Deer Moss Loop, the community is situated on an 18-acre site and features 303 units.

The new community will include nine three-storey apartment buildings alongside two two-storey apartment buildings.

The rental units will feature high-end flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and upgraded cabinetry and decorations.

Residents will have access to a variety of community amenities, which include a spacious 7,935ft² clubhouse with a pool, pergolas, and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a gas grill and accompanying gas fire pits.

In addition, the community will include two dog parks, two playgrounds, and a post office.

The construction project will include the installation of water, storm, and sewer utilities that will connect to existing public utilities.

The community is being designed by the architectural Texas company HEDK.

Civil engineering services are provided by Jenkins Engineering, while MEP services are handled by Jordan & Skala Engineers.

FaverGray executive vice-president Ben Hinson said: “The FaverGray team is thrilled to partner with MH Deer Moss Creek LLC on this exciting new project.

“FaverGray is proud to be part of the development in Niceville as more people continue to move to this flourishing area.”

The community is expected to be available to residents next year.