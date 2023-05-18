When operational, the facility is expected to employ over 100 workers and deliver at a national scale. Credit: Roman023_photograhy via Shutterstock.

US-based exterior building panels manufacturer Exceler Building Solutions has opened a 180,000ft² manufacturing facility in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

The facility will employ more than 100 workers and have national delivery capabilities when at its complete capacity.

Exceler manufactures lightweight and sustainable exterior insulated wall, roof, and precast structural systems to suit the requirements of any design, environment, or job site.

The company aids builders, owners, contractors, engineers, and architects to construct faster with several design options.

Using green materials, the exterior wall panel systems will be assembled and built in Exceler’s technology-enabled Hazleton facility, which is single-floor and climate-controlled with its ten production lines.

Exceler Building Solutions principal Dan Metzler said: “We are thrilled to officially launch Exceler and bring our innovative building technology to construction projects nationwide.

“Our goal is to revolutionise how buildings are built with high-quality, sustainable building solutions that speed [up] construction and improve ROI for developers and owners in an increasingly competitive real estate market.”

Exceler claims to be a designated Opportunity Zone business that brings economic growth and provides jobs to local workforces.

Metzler added: “Exceler is proud to contribute to the long-term economic growth and vitality of Hazleton, providing good-paying jobs that benefit both local workers and their families.

“Our commitment to superior craftsmanship and sustainable practices sets us apart in the industry, and we look forward to bringing our building solutions to construction projects across the country and being a trusted partner in building manufacturing.”