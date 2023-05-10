The building works are expected to be completed in late next year. ESJ Capital Partners/PRNewswire.

US-based commercial real estate investment organisation ESJ Capital Partners has closed the transaction for a 14-acre parcel of land in Florida, US.

The build-to-suit location in Saint Augustine is for the University of Saint Augustine for Health Sciences’ (USAHS) future headquarters and new campus.

ESJ president and CEO Arnaud Sitbon said: “We would like to express our gratitude to our entire team for its hard work and unwavering commitment, and also our financing partners: Banesco, Abanca, and Meridian Capital, for the successful completion of this transaction.

“We are grateful for their trust and support in our vision and mission to create innovative real estate solutions.”

Founded in 1979, USAHS has been growing by adding four extra campuses at Miami in Florida, Austin and Dallas in Texas, as well as at San Marcos, California.

The graduate institution specialises in health sciences education.

Construction on the new 120,000ft² advanced medical and educational campus will begin next month with a ceremony.

It is expected to be delivered in late 2024.

ESJ Real Estate head Ben Small said: “This project is almost three years in the making, and we are thrilled to be developing a new campus for USAHS. Single Tenant Net Lease assets in the education, office, and medical sciences sectors, both build-to-suit and existing, are an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to continuing our growth in these sectors.”