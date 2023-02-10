Equans will serve as the project’s primary contractor and work in collaboration with Torus, and Cheshire West and Chester Council. Credit: Equans.

Cheshire West and Chester Council in the UK has appointed Equans to construct 99 net zero carbon family homes in Winsford.

The project aims to transform a brownfield site into a mixed-tenure development.

Equans has been permitted to demolish and rebuild a former highways depot into a mixed-tenure scheme with residences to feature environmental credentials as well as achieve net-zero carbon status.

The demolition process will begin next month, with construction slated for completion in May 2025.

Equans will serve as the project’s primary contractor and work in collaboration with Torus, and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The new homes will not be connected to the gas network. Instead, the units will feature energy-efficient insulation and low-carbon heating systems, such as air-source heat pumps with solar PV panels.

A new pedestrian and bicycle access onto Weaver Street will boost the connection of the project, as well as promote environmentally friendly transportation.

Equans regional director Steven Gregory said: “We’re delighted that planning permission has been awarded for this exciting scheme as it’s our first 100% in-use zero carbon homes project.

“All stakeholders have worked collaboratively and enthusiastically to move this scheme on, and I can’t wait for it to get underway.”

In August 2022, Equans was chosen by Birmingham City Council in UK to refurbish 300 homes.

This project will serve as a pilot for decarbonising the council’s 60,000 properties in the region.