Finnish national electricity grid operator Fingrid has awarded Enersense a contract to build a new transformer substation and further expand the 110kV switchgear in Nuojuankangas.

The project also involves the expansion of the substation in Pyhänselkä.

Enersense will work on the project until early 2026.

The contract will be included in Enersense’s second-quarter 2023 order book and is valued at more than €20m.

The project is part of Fingrid’s larger initiative to construct a new power transmission line from Pyhänselkä to Huutokoski, which is known as the Järvilinja transmission line expansion.

The signing of the procurement agreement is pending the completion of the appeal period as required by the country’s Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts.

Fingrid construction manager Daniel Kuosa said: “Strengthening Järvilinja is needed in order to transmit renewable energy from northern Finland as well as electricity through Aurora Line from Sweden to southern Finland. In addition, the new capacity enables connecting wind power and industrial sites in eastern Finland and Kainuu region.

“Substation projects in Pyhänselkä, Muhos and Nuojuankangas, Vaala are the first major steps in strengthening Järvilinja. It is great to execute these projects together with Enersense. The project is important to both Finland’s main grid and the whole society as it enhances achieving Finland’s climate goals and national competitiveness.”

Enersense Transmission Networks VP Joni Parkkinen said: “New transmission lines are required as the energy transition proceeds, and it is wonderful that we can carry out this significant customer project in substation construction.

“This contract strengthens our portfolio in carrying out demanding projects in Finland’s main grid and marks one of the largest projects in the history of Enersense’s transmission network operations.”