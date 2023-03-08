The solar park will provide electricity to about 75,000 Chilean houses. Credit: Zbynek Burival / Unsplash.

Enel Green Power Chile, a subsidiary of power company Enel Chile, has commenced the construction of the new El Manzano solar power park in Tiltil, Chile.

This is company’s first large-scale photovoltaic solar power plant in the Metropolitan Region and is part of the company’s new strategy for establishing projects closer to its consumption centres.

The El Manzano solar power plant is hybrid, with a potential for 99MW solar power and an energy storage battery system.

Upon completion and operation of the plant, EGP Chile is expected to generate around 226GWh of 100% clean energy annually.

This energy will be injected into the National Electrical System (SEN), reducing more than 178,000t of CO₂ emissions each year.

Furthermore, Enel will provide electricity for about 75,000 houses.

Enel Chile CEO Fabrizio Barderi said: “We celebrate this milestone because El Manzano will be Enel’s first large-scale solar power generation project in the Metropolitan Region, which bolsters the company’s strategy to bring renewable energy closer to the large centres of consumption.

“It also represents a step forward in our 2023-2025 strategic development plan, which looks to add 1.9 GW of renewable capacity to the National Electrical System and contributes to our long-term goal of reaching zero emissions by 2040.”

The El Manzano park is being constructed on a 185-ha plot. It will feature 162,000 bifacial monocrystalline solar panels, thereby enabling the collection of solar radiation and better generation profiles.

The project is expected to create 500 jobs during the construction phase and intends to contribute to local development through shared value while leveraging local labour.