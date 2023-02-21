Rendering of the new training college. Credit: The Emirates Group.

UAE-based airline company Emirates has announced its plan to construct a training centre in Dubai, UAE, with an investment of $135m.

This training centre will feature six Full Flight Simulator Bays (FFS) for the airline company’s future Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X aircraft.

The new 63,318ft² facility is scheduled to open in March 2024.

Emirates airline and group chief executive and chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “This $135m investment to build a new pilot training centre will ensure Emirates’ readiness to commence its pilot training ahead of the delivery of its new aircraft fleet starting from 2024.

“The building will be equipped with the latest, technologically advanced simulators to provide the best training for pilots while using solar power to reduce energy consumption.”

The new facility will be located next to the Emirates’ existing training facilities in Dubai and offer integration to all the other training bases.

Pilot trainees will be able to set up and configure the cockpit environment with the help of bespoke devices as part of the pilot training programme.

In addition, they will be able to upload data to the Full Flight Simulator (FFS) before commencing their training session.

This ‘first-of-its-kind’ concept is designed to reduce a trainee’s preparatory time within the simulator and help draw the maximum value of the training period.

The new facility is expected to increase Emirates’ pilot training capacity by 54% annually upon completion.

The new training facility is expected to begin training its first selection of A350 pilots by June 2024, in accordance with the scheduled delivery of Emirates’ first Airbus A350 aircraft.