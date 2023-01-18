The project is expected to complete by the beginning of 2026. Credit: Ambrose Chua / Unsplash.

Ellington Properties, a Dubai-based property developer, has partnered with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to construct a new AED1.2bn ($326.7m) residential complex.

Called Upper House, the new complex will be constructed in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), a mixed-used community in Dubai.

The project was designed by Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), an international design and executive architecture firm with a presence in Dubai, UAE, London, UK, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Upper House will have 754 units comprising studios, one, two and three-bedrooms, giving residents a view of the Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline.

Amenities at the property will include a 37m horizon pool, a fitness centre, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts, among others.

Additionally, the dwellings will feature a movie theatre, a residential clubhouse, a record lounge, a podcast room, a skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad, a kids’ play area, an outdoor barbeque area, and more.

The project is Ellington Properties’ first residential development in JLT and is expected to complete by the beginning of 2026.

Ellington Properties co-founder Joseph Thomas said: “The vibrant neighbourhood will help to enhance the lifestyles of our Upper House residents, adding to our resort-like amenities and design-led homes.

“Through this project, we will support the ambitions of DMCC to bolster JLT’s position as a destination for positive change.”

DMCC is a free zone and the Government of Dubai‘s authority on business and trade in commodities.

DMCC executive chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: “As we look to build upon this status in the years to come, it is crucial that we bring new and exciting projects to the district – this partnership with Ellington Properties delivers exactly that. Ellington Properties’ commitment to crafting high-quality properties and communities aligns with JLT’s unique identity as a neighbourhood full of soul.”