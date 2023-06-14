The Upper House project is expected to be completed at the start of 2026. Credit: Ellington Properties.

Dubai-based property developers Ellington Properties and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) have broken ground on Upper House, a new multifamily residential project in the mixed-use community of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), United Arab Emirates.

Upper House is Ellington Properties’ first residential development in JLT, with an estimated construction total of Dh715m.

The property will boast 754 units, including studios and one-, two-, and three- floorplans with views of the Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline.

Ellington co-founder Joseph Thomas said: “This is a significant milestone for our partnership with DMCC.

“Together, we will ensure this project is delivered to the highest of standards and help secure JLT’s position as Dubai’s leading mixed-use community where families and visitors thrive.

“We are excited to be developing our first project in JLT and will continue to seek out premium locations for our developments as we expand across the emirate.”

The residents of Upper House will have access to a 37-metre horizon pool, a fitness studio, a health club, a yoga studio, a sky spa, as well as paddle and basketball courts.

Additionally, the property will feature a cinema, a clubhouse, a record lounge, a podcast room, a skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad and play area, and an outdoor barbecue area, alongside other amenities.

DMCC executive chair and CEO Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “Their [Ellington’s] renowned signature design and high-quality amenities are a natural fit for this community, enhancing the lifestyles of residents.

“We continue to work to ensure that JLT maintains its status as a world-class community that enriches the lives of residents and visitors.”

The Upper House project of JLT is expected to be completed by early 2026.