The stadium is expected to open in mid-2025. Credit: Indy Eleven.

Football organisation Indy Eleven and real estate developer Keystone Group have broken ground on a riverfront development in Indianapolis, US.

Attendees of the ground-breaking event included governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis’ mayor Joe Hogsett, including various state and local officials.

Called Eleven Park, the neighbourhood development is anchored in a 20,000-seat multipurpose football stadium that will be Indy Eleven’s permanent home.

Located in downtown Indianapolis’ south-west quadrant, the Eleven Park development occupies a riverfront site that was previously home to the Diamond Chain Company for over a century.

The development will also feature over 600 apartments, 205,000ft² office space, more than 197,000ft² of retail space and restaurants, a hotel, public plazas, green spaces, and parking facilities.

The site is situated near several major attractions, including the Lucas Oil Stadium, Victory Field, and the Indiana Convention Center.

Populous is the lead designer for the project, with Browning Day being the architect of record.

Keystone Group and Indy Eleven chair and founder Ersal Ozdemir said: “Now rising from a formerly underutilised portion of our downtown, Eleven Park is a transformational riverfront development that will make a permanent mark on our city’s skyline and its impact will be felt by generations of supporters, visitors and residents who will soon be able to enjoy its world-class amenities.

“With this ground-breaking, we are thrilled to mark a crucial milestone in the project, creating a new live, work, and play neighbourhood for our city and region that has been a decade in the making.”

The stadium is expected to open in mid-2025.