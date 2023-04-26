The first phase of this project is expected to complete in 2025. Credit: El-Ad National Properties/PRNewswire.

US-based developer El-Ad National Properties has revealed plans to develop a rental residential apartment and commercial project named The District in Davie in Davie, Florida.

Covering 2.8 million square feet (msf), the project is expected to be valued at $1bn.

The proposed development will have 1,256 units with 1.6msf of Class A apartments, 36,000ft² of retail and restaurant space, and modern amenities.

It will feature 2,650 parking spaces, which will include 1.1msf of access-controlled on-site parking.

The District in Davie will range from 20 to 24-storey buildings, which will feature designed studios, and one to three-bedroom apartments, including some with dens.

The sizes of the apartments range from 589ft² to 1,460ft². Each unit features smart thermostats, high-speed Internet, and keyless entry.

Each building will also feature a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, a spa, a penthouse Sky Lounge, and ground-floor storefronts for residents.

The development also includes social spaces, including electric vehicle charging facilities, bicycle parking, and LED lighting.

Cooper Carry has served as the project architect and Fort Lauderdale-based company EDSA as the landscape architect.

El-Ad National Properties CEO Noam Ziv said: “This project is a game-changer for Davie, by providing much-needed modernised residential living opportunities close to nearby universities, medical facilities and employment hubs such as the airport and seaport.

“Redeveloping the area by replacing a dated shopping centre with a modern community provides a greatly enhanced tax base for the town.”

Construction is expected to start by mid-2023, with pre-leasing to begin in early 2025.

The first phase of this project is expected to complete in 2025.