This project is slated for completion in Q2 2025. Credit: Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay.

UAE-based real estate development company Bloom Holding has selected Edrafor Emirates as the enabling works contractor for phase two of the residential Bloom Living community in Abu Dhabi.

Phase two comprises the Toledo project, which will feature 405 housing units, including townhouses and detached villas that will have up to three and five bedrooms, respectively.

The Toledo project is slated for completion in Q2 2025.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: “Bloom Holding has established a reputation for excellence in the real estate industry. The start of enabling works in Toledo, six months after its successful launch, is another milestone in the construction of Bloom Living and a pivotal step in its development journey.

“Bloom Living has made remarkable progress over the past year, and we look forward to the start of works in its second phase. We are committed to keeping our promise to deliver one of our most exclusive community projects to the highest standards to ensure a superior living experience.”

The phase two project will have a community centre featuring two pools and a kids’ play area surrounded by greenery.

Furthermore, Toledo residents will benefit from several amenities, including multiple parks, a clubhouse, pools, recreational and sports facilities, and a wellness centre. In addition, the community is located close to several retail and F&B services.

The residential community also houses multi-purpose amphitheatres and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas, which offer spectacular views for its residents.

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture, the entire Bloom Living community spans an area of 2.2 million square metres and features more than 4,500 homes comprising villas, apartments, and townhouses.

Edrafor general manager Pierre Fayad said: “Bloom Living is bringing a unique proposition to the UAE real estate market, and we are honoured to have been selected by Bloom Holding for the construction of this community.

“Through our team’s experience and expertise, and track record of delivery, we are confident that the project will be a great success.”