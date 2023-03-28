The planned production site will produce 15,000t of renewable wood-based polymeric products a year. Credit: August Wiklund, Sweco Architects / Cision.

Swedish biotechnology company Ecohelix has unveiled plans to build a biopolymer production facility completely made from wood.

To be built in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, the facility is expected to produce 15,000t of renewable wood-based polymeric products a year. The company has partnered with Sweco, Eurocon, and AFRY to create the new plant.

The biopolymer plant is proposed to be integrated into the pulp mill operated by Domsjö Fabriker in Örnsköldsvik.

Biopolymers are used as sustainable components in paper chemicals, cosmetics, and packaging products.

Ecohelix chief technology officer Oskar Schmidt said: “As the Ecohelix production unit in Domsjö will be built completely from wood, we are using the same natural material in the construction, as we use as a raw material in our production.

“We are connecting Ecohelix production directly to the ‘heart’ of Domsjö pulp mill. The starting point is that we cannot negatively affect the core process of Domsjö, which sets very high requirements for the production construction.”

Sweco Industrial Structural Engineers head Merve Olsson Sarr said: “When we were assigned to the planning work of Ecohelix production site, we wanted to think creatively and innovatively with climate-smart materials, also because Ecohelix is itself a company that works with sustainable materials. We decided to build an industrial building entirely from wood, not only the walls and roof but also the frame and supporting constructions.”

The Ecohelix project is expected to contribute towards a more sustainable future in the pulp and paper industry, demonstrating the application of wood to drive circularity and sustainability of industrial production.