The new compressor will add the extra capacity required during the severe winter months. Credit: American Public Power Association / Unsplash.

Eastern Shore Natural Gas (ESNG), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to build a new compressor unit at its existing plant in Sussex County, Delaware, US.

The new compressor and supporting infrastructure will serve the growing residential, commercial, and industrial demand along the Delmarva Peninsula and add the extra capacity required during the severe winter.

To cater to the energy requirements of the substantial population growth across the Delmarva Peninsula, ESNG has invested more than $200m in infrastructure since 2017.

In 2021, ESNG expanded its natural gas service to Somerset County, Maryland. Somerset was one of the only three counties in the state with no access to natural gas service.

With the latest addition of the compression facility, ESNG can supply to the southernmost part of its system with an additional 7,300Dth/d of transportation service and meet the peak service demand.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation CEO and president Jeff Householder said: “Chesapeake Utilities is committed to supporting its growing customer base by investing in the infrastructure needed to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Natural gas continues to be the energy choice of our customers, and we’re proud to be a trusted partner in our service territories.”

A 516-mile interstate transmission pipeline system is owned and operated by Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company.

Natural gas is transported to customers along the Delmarva Peninsula by this pipeline from four upstream pipeline interconnection points in Delaware and Pennsylvania.