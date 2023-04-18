The value of the project has been estimated at £53m by construction contract data experts Barbour ABI. Credit: Babak Habibi on Unsplash.

Ealing Council in London, UK, has appointed McLaren Construction for the construction of 188 new homes in Acton.

The project is part of a redevelopment at the Steyne estate.

It features the construction of three buildings comprising 20, eight, and four storeys, respectively.

McLaren will build 71 of the total new homes according to Passivhaus design standards, which are expected to cut energy use by 70%.

The company will deliver the Passivhaus homes in partnership with Beyond Carbon.

This collaboration will promote low-carbon living for all occupants, fulfilling the highest standards in sustainability.

Furthermore, a community space covering 78m² will be built by McLaren. It will be shared with the site’s existing occupants in the nearby Rufford and Moreton Towers.

The value of the project has been estimated at £53m by construction contract data experts Barbour ABI.

Karakusevic Carson Architects is the lead architect and master planner for this residential project.

McLaren Construction London region managing director Darren Gill was quoted as saying: “This will be an exciting new community-focused development in Acton and we’re delighted to be able to integrate Passivhaus design for sustainable living on this scheme.

“Integrating affordability and multi-generational living on the same project is visionary from Ealing Council and we look forward to bringing this to life.”