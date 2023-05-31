The facility is scheduled to open in the second half 2023. Credit: Dakota Supply Group/PRNewswire.

US-based business Dakota Supply Group (DSG) is expanding its presence in the Eau Claire area, Wisconsin, US, by breaking ground on its new facility.

By expanding its presence in Eau Claire, DSG aims to enhance its customer service experience and cater to the growing industries in the area.

The facility will be DSG’s fifth location in Wisconsin. Located at 3413 Truax Court in the city, it can be accessed from Hwy 312/North Crossing and Hwy 12/North Clairemont Avenue.

The new 30,000ft² facility will offer a wide range of services, including electrical and plumbing services, on-site sewer, water, and well solutions, as well as heating, ventilation/air conditioning, and telecommunications services.

Attendees of the ground-breaking ceremony included representatives from the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation, general contractor CFBSI, developer choice-commercial, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

DSG CEO and president Paul Kennedy said: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Eau Claire area with the introduction of this new facility. By enhancing our accessibility for Eau Claire customers, we aim to elevate our commitment to exceptional service further.

“The Eau Claire area is experiencing remarkable growth, and we are delighted to support this development while upholding DSG’s dedication to excellence.”

The facility is scheduled to open in the latter half of this year.