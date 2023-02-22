The scheme at 65 Crutched Friars will also provide a new permanent home for the Migration Museum. Credit: Dominus.

Property developer Dominus has received approval to develop a student accommodation scheme in the City of London, UK.

Dominus intends to replace the current five-storey building at 65 Crutched Friars with a 21-storey building to accommodate 769 student bedrooms, of which 35% will be categorised as affordable housing.

This new building is designed by Danish architect 3XN.

The existing five-storey office building was constructed in 1984.

This project comes after Dominus’ 644-unit student accommodation scheme at 61-65 Holborn Viaduct.

Dominus principal director Jay Ahluwalia said: “Getting these plans approved is a huge moment as we cement our position in the PBSA sector. We can draw on all our experience in hospitality to show we really understand what makes a successful student development, not just for those living there, but for the community as a whole.”

The scheme at 65 Crutched Friars will also provide a new permanent home for the Migration Museum over three floors. Presently, the museum is located in Lewisham.

These three floors will include exhibition and event space, a cafe, and a shop.

Migration Museum CEO Sophie Henderson said: “We are delighted to have secured this opportunity for a permanent home for the Migration Museum. We are creating Britain’s missing museum, exploring how the movement of people to and from the City of London and the UK has shaped who we all are today – as individuals, as communities, and as nations. And there is no more fitting location for the Migration Museum than in the heart of the City of London, Britain’s gateway to the world for thousands of years.

In the last decade, Dominus has finished 35 projects, with 16 more under development including hotels, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), and build-to-rent apartments.