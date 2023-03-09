The project is slated to complete in 2025. Credit: Deyaar.

UAE-based property developer and real estate firm Deyaar has appointed a main contractor for Tria, a residential tower project, in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), UAE.

Tria, a 32-storey integrated residential project located in DSO, is a free zone technology park member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Work on this project has commenced and is slated to complete in 2025.

The project, valued at AED515m ($140.23m), will feature a wide range of residential options comprising studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, in addition to townhouses, duplexes, and penthouses.

It will feature amenities, such as smart-home automation, energy-efficient solutions, brand-new appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Dubai’s skyline.

Additionally, this project is expected to take suburban living to the next level with wellness, fitness and resort-style facilities, including swimming pools, a clubhouse, a gym, a yoga centre, steam and sauna rooms, squash and paddle courts, an outdoor cinema, and lushy green spaces.

The tower will have a built-up area of over one million square feet.

It will be served by transportation links that allow easy access to major highways such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road.

Deyaar projects & commercial senior vice-president Ayman Al Hammadi said: “The selection of the main contractor for a project of this magnitude is never an easy task, as we always seek to engage reputed parties with a proven track record in delivering projects on time and to the highest quality, health and safety standards.”

“This vital step reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering world-class quality and on-time completion for our luxury development in Dubai Silicon Oasis.”

Currently, DSO has over 90,000 people, 215 buildings and approximately 900 retail establishments.