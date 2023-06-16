The development is set to be complete in the fourth quarter of next year. Credit: Mortenson/PRNewswire.

Builder and provider of engineering services Mortenson has broken ground on its upcoming Denver headquarter project in the RiNo Art District, Colorado, US.

The project features a four-storey building covering an area of 65,000ft².

Located at 3083 Walnut Street, it is led by the company, which encompasses the development, construction, ownership, and occupancy of the property.

Mortenson plans to occupy approximately 37,000ft² across the second and third floors while the ground and top levels will be available for lease as office and retail spaces.

The builder will self-perform various services, including civil utilities, excavation, concrete work, carpentry, and drywall installation.

In addition, Mortenson will employ its controlled off-site manufacturing capabilities to create and install prefabricated wall panels.

The building aims to surpass the requirements set by the Green Building Ordinance, incorporating energy-efficient features such as a low-lighting design, glazing, and embodied carbon modelling.

Amenities will include private outdoor patios, covered parking, a bicycle storage room, and advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The headquarters will provide space for more than 300 professionals, including sports, renewable energies, data centres, and federal contracts teams.

Mortenson has partnered with Fortis Structural Engineers, ME Engineering, and Martin/Martin Civil Engineers for the project.

Mortenson chair David Mortenson said: “This milestone represents the start of an exciting new chapter for Mortenson in Denver and an opportunity to showcase our collaborative excellence.

“At Mortenson, we are constantly working to advance the way our industry builds, and our new headquarters here in Denver exemplifies our growing capabilities in that regard. The build-out will feature Mortenson’s full suite of cutting-edge vertical integration at every stage of the project. We look forward to joining this vibrant neighbourhood and adding to its rich fabric.”

The development’s completion and first move-ins are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.