The project will have 490 student apartment units. Credit: PIXEL to the PEOPLE/Shutterstock.

UK-based Dandara Living has filed a new planning application for its proposed City Wharf development at the Anderston Quay, Glasgow, Scotland, reported Scottish Business News.

The application submitted to Glasgow City Council includes the modification of the previous planning permission to create energy-efficient apartments and student accommodation on a derelict site in a prominent location overlooking the Kingston Bridge.

The proposed Manson-designed project will feature 500 one, two and three-bedroom apartment units for rent.

The project will also have 490 student apartment units, in addition to commercial spaces.

The amenities offered on the ground and first levels will comprise a cycle hub, an open-plan gym, a resident lounge, and co-working spaces.

A new urban park will be built on the property, and it will be accessible to locals and residents to enjoy.

Residents will also have access to new private courtyard spaces and leisure areas, as well as substantial planting and landscaping.

Dandara Living planning director Rachel Allwood said: “Following a series of public consultations we believe our new application offers a terrific opportunity to create a development that reflects its unique and highly visible location.

“It also helps address the local authority’s desire to double the number of people living in the city centre by 2035 and deliver much-needed purpose-built student accommodation, creating a more sustainable and vibrant city.”