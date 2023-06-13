The condominiums will come in size options ranging from 4,000ft² to 15,000ft². Credit: DAMAC Properties/Business Wire.

Property developer DAMAC International has submitted its planning approval application to the Town of Surfside in Florida, US, for a new project.

The proposals incorporate the two design variations provided by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

This marks ZHA’s second project in Miami after following the success of their first, the One Thousand Museum Tower.

The new development is a 12-storey boutique oceanfront condominium featuring 57 residences, and will be located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

ZHA’s designs reflect the unique context, local culture, and programmatic requirements of the site.

One design incorporates stepped elements on the south elevation while the other maintains consistent elevations on all sides.

Both designs feature a twin-building concept with sculptural forms and nested crescents that mimic the natural movement of the ocean.

The concepts prioritise beautiful views and exposure to natural light, with generous balconies extending the living space.

The condominiums vary in size from 4,000ft² to 15,000ft², offering a selection of living experiences.

Community amenities include a rooftop pool, an indoor exercise pool, a spa, and a gym with complementary views of the exterior landscape.

DAMAC’s communications senior vice-president Niall Mc Loughlin said: “We are pleased to submit our planning application, featuring Zaha Hadid Architects’ design variations for the town’s approval.

“They have raised their own bar once more with these two design variations, expertly weaving together form and space to engage the senses, and create an unrivalled ultra-luxury experience and a true sense of place.

“We know we cannot replace what was so painfully lost [the previous condominium collapsed in 2021], but it is our desire that the building honours and respects its location at the heart of Surfside’s community and offers a sense of closure to the tragic event of the past while also providing a sense of a new beginning.”