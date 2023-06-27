This will be IEFCL’s third fertiliser plant. Credit: JuniperPhoton via Unsplash.

South Korea-based Daewoo Engineering & Construction’s (Daewood E&C) Nigerian subsidiary, Daewoo E&C Nigeria, has secured a Won342.7bn ($262m) order to develop a fertiliser plant.

Daewoo E&C Nigeria secured the order from Indorama Eleme Fertiliser & Chemicals (IEFCL), a Nigerian subsidiary of the Indonesian petrochemical group.

This is IEFCL’s third fertiliser plant, which will be built in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, reported Yonhap News Agency. Farmers across the globe use urea fertilisers due to their high nitrogen content.

Construction of the plant will take a period of 35 months to complete. Daewoo E&C chose not to reveal the planned factory’s manufacturing capacity.

In 2018, Daewoo E&C won a $289m order for an ammonia and urea fertiliser factory in Nigeria.

Daewoo E&C’s Nigerian unit has already delivered IEFCL’s first and second fertiliser plants.

This facility’s production capacity is estimated to be 2,300 tonnes (t) of ammonia and 4,000t of urea daily.

According to information posted on IEFCL’s website, the ammonia plant employs KBR’s Purifier Technology while the urea synthesis process uses Toyo’s ACES 21 technology and its Spout Fluid Bed technology for use in urea granulation.

Last year, Daewoo E&C signed a memorandum of understanding on two fertiliser plant projects in Turkmenistan, reported Business Korea.

One Turkmenabat phosphate fertiliser plant project includes constructing a phosphate fertiliser production plant and supporting facilities with a total annual capacity of 300,000t.

The Balkan urea ammonia fertiliser plant can generate 1.15 million tonnes of urea fertiliser and 660,000t of synthetic ammonia per year.