The I-95 Exit 74 project is scheduled to complete in 2027. Credit: bobbsled/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has begun construction on the Interstate 95 (I-95) Exit 74 infrastructure project in East Lyme, US.

The announcement was made by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and transportation commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

The project will deliver upgrades to a 1.3-mile stretch of I-95, Exit 74 interchange reconfiguration, as well as the construction of full-length acceleration lanes and 12ft shoulders.

According to CTDOT, the upgrades will make traffic movement safer and freer while helping to reduce the number of accidents in the area.

Nearly 200 accidents with more than 50 fatalities occurred between 2018 and 2021 as a result of the existing interchange arrangement.

The project on Route 161 will boost the safety and mobility of pedestrians and bicyclists by building sidewalks and shoulders.

It includes the replacement of the bridge above Route 161, which will remove the vertical clearance issues.

A $148m contract has been awarded to Manafort Brothers, which is 80% funded by the federal government under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the remaining 20% is from the state.

Lamont said: “Improving access to the highway and enhancing pedestrian and bicyclist safety is a win for East Lyme and everyone who lives and does business in the region. This area is prone to crashes, which cause traffic delays and congestion. This project is significant for the safety and mobility of all who are using our roadway infrastructure.

“We have several major infrastructure improvement projects underway in Connecticut thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure law, and I am glad that we are able to invest this money toward improving the areas of our roads, bridges, and public transit where it is needed most.”

The project is scheduled to complete in 2027.