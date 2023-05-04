The new features support construction teams in lowering errors, boosting productivity, and increasing profitability. Credit: CrewTracks/PRNewswire.

Construction management software CrewTracks has released new production tracking features with personalised notifications for construction teams.

These features have been designed to improve field management and help construction teams to address problems quickly.

With CrewTracks’ new production tracking tools, field teams will be able to monitor progress on individual jobs or work orders, measure the productivity of crew, and pinpoint areas where work is lagging.

The software also creates reports automatically, offering insights that aid project managers in modifying schedules and improving performance.

The software’s notification system features customisation options to notify individuals with instant feedback and issues whenever a phase is completed. This will allow teams to take quick action on the issues.

The new features of CrewTracks have been designed to integrate easily with the company’s existing set of construction scheduling, time tracking, and equipment management tools.

With its new features, the company’s production tracking supports construction teams in lowering errors and boosting productivity and profitability.

CrewTracks marketing manager Josh Dennis said: “We understand that construction projects are complex and that there are many moving parts that need to be monitored.

“Our production tracking features streamline the process and enable teams to stay on top of their jobs, whether we’re talking about a hundred crews on a hundred jobs or just a few employees at a small construction company.”