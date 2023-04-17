Over 400,000 units will be added under the category of green development. Credit: Anthony Esau on Unsplash.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) has signed an agreement with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to construct more than 1,000 certified green projects within the next two years, reported The Hindu.

Additionally, the agreement will see the development of 4,000 green projects by this decade by embracing requirements for IGBC Green and Net Zero building ratings.

More than 400,000 new housing units will be added across India under the category of green development.

This agreement was announced at Credai’s investiture event, where Boman Irani was sworn in as the next president of Credai National for the 2023-2025 tenure.

Boman Irani is the managing director of the Rustomjee Group and president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), reported Money Control.

These projects will be IGBC-certified, thereby bringing a new age of green construction and influencing many real estate developers as Credai aims to lead a national green building movement.

Credai’s new national president Boman Irani said, “We intend to continue to work closely with the government to ensure a more conducive ecosystem that enables sustainable growth, providing complete transparency and enhancing governance standards for our homebuyers and ancillary industries.

“We understand the responsibility we bear, and we hope to guide our members into a new era of inclusive and sustainable growth.

“To achieve the same, we have collaborated with IGBC for achieving our motto ‘Better Buildings, Building Better’, that will go a long way in enabling developers to build sustainably.”

The objective of this partnership is to minimise carbon footprint by 2030 and attain carbon neutrality by 2050. This project is linked with India’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070, reported Mint.